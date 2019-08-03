LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Saturday were asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing who they say is endangered.
Grover Winkler, 84, was last seen near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads on Saturday afternoon.
He is described as 5'7", 240 lbs., with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last wearing a blue shirt, white capri style shorts and white rubber pants.
Anyone with information regarding Winkler’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.