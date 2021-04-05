LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find an elderly man reported missing on Sunday.
Jorge Palme, 89, was last seen on April 4 near the 5400 block of W. Harmon Avenue, near Lindell Road. At the time, police say he was wearing tan pants.
Palme is described as 6' tall, 180 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. He has surgical scars on his abdomen and left breast. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
Anyone with information on Palme's whereabouts was asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the missing persons detail at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
