LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in located a woman who allegedly threw hot liquid at a fast food restaurant employee.
According to a flyer shared on social media from LVMPD's Bolden Area Command, on March 4 at around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a fast food restaurant in the 2600 block of west Sahara where an employee was battered by an adult female.
According to police, the female allegedly threw a coffee pot containing a hot liquid to spill over the employee's head, face and upper torso. Police said that the worker suffered second- and third-degree burns as a result.
Bolden Detectives need YOUR help to find this suspect. Possible reward through Crime Stoppers. If you have ANY information please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference event #LLV200300016393#BoldenPride #LVMPD #CrimeStoppers #Help #BreakTheSilence #LasVegas #Vegas pic.twitter.com/QK0HSgDgC0— Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) June 25, 2020
Police said the woman then left the restaurant and boarded a city bus traveling west on Sahara Avenue.
The suspect is described as approximately 25 years old with red or auburn colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with a flowered design and peach colored capri pants, according to police.
Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference event #LLV200300016393.
