LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Area Command is asking for the public's assistance in locating two people who are persons of interest or may have information regarding a burglary spree targeting elderly victims.
According to a Facebook post, LVMPD said the burglaries are targeting elderly victims in a nursing facility. However, the department did not identify the specific facility.
If you can identify either subject or have additional information on the crimes, you are asked to contact police at (702) 828-9457. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.