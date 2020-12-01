LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the mother of an abandoned newborn baby.
According to police, the baby was found on Nov. 29 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Lt. Ray Spencer said a family living at the apartment complex heard crying coming from the bushes. Two members of the family went to check on the crying and found the 1-day-old baby in a trash bag with the umbilical cord still attached.
The baby was transported to University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
Lt. Spencer reminded that Nevada's Safe Haven law allows a parent to surrender an infant with no questions asked.
Detectives from the LVMPD Abuse/Neglect Detail are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the baby’s mother.
