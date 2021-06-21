LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
According to a news release, Hannah Fox was last seen on June 19 at approximately 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of S. Nellis.
Police note that Fox might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the missing person's detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
