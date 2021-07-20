Tistorius McDaniel

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

According to a news release, Tistorius McDaniel was last seen Monday at about 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near E. Warm Springs and S. Eastern.

Police aid he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

McDaniel was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on McDaniel's whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail (702) 828-2907 or by email at missinigpersons@lvmpd.com.

