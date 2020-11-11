LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old man.
According to police, Raymond Flynn was last seen on Nov. 10 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Flynn was last seen driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner with a Nevada personalized Battle Born plate "RFJ3."
Police said he was last seeing wearing a black button down shirt and black slacks.
Police ask people to not approach him, as he is known to carry a firearm.
LVMPD Missing Persons detail is asking for the publics assistance in locating 62-year-old Raymond Flynn. He was last seen on November 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 11, 2020
Anyone with any information is urged to call 702-828-2907. https://t.co/Wj19DOI2pX pic.twitter.com/eDxgSqbEqm
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3111, LVMPD's Missing Persons Detail: 702-828-2907 or by email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
