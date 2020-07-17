LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man who was last seen on July 2.
According to a release from Las Vegas police, Anthony Vargas, 32, was last seen on July 2 at around 11:58 a.m. near the 3500 block of Edison Avenue.
Police said he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
According to police, Vargas was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Vargas' whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-2907 or by email at misspersons@lvmpd.com.
