LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
According to police, Robert Dean, 55, was last seen Feb. 9 in Las Vegas. No additional information was provided by Las Vegas police in terms of his exact last known location.
Please help us locate 55-year-old Rodney Dean. He was last seen on February 9. Rodney might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. If you know where he is, please contact police.#MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/A6T9VClJIa— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 16, 2022
Police said Dean may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com
