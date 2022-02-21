LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.
According to police, Elias Rivera was last seen Feb. 18 at approximately midnight near the 900 block of Hermosa Valley, near S. Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.
He was last seen wearing a yellow and orange shirt with "Wu-Tang," brown pants and white shoes. Police said he is 5'4 and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Please help locate missing endangered 15-year-old Elias Rivera. He was last seen on February 18 near S. Fort Apache Rd. and Blue Diamond Rd. If you have seen him, please contact police. pic.twitter.com/434QWalS06— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 21, 2022
Police say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts its asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or by email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
