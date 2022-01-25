LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
According to police, Samantha Ursem was last seen on Jan. 19 at approximately 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Tenaya Way.
Ursem was last seen wearing a black short sleeve t-short, gray jogger pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and a small black backpack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
LVMPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating SAMANTHA URSEM. She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (702) 828-3111, (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com. pic.twitter.com/5nqqHBiZRe— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 25, 2022
