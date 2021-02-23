LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to police, Teiinie Clavon might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Police said she was last seen in Las Vegas. However, they did not provide a specific location in the valley. Her last contact was on Feb. 18, according to police.
Teiinie was last seen wearing a purple puffy jacket, lavender shirt with Kermit the frog on it, and light blue jeans, police say.
Anyone with information regarding Teiinie and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.