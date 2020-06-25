LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 64-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday night.
According to police, Charles Pagoaga was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Marlborough Avenue and Norwalk Court.
Police say Pagoaga may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
Please help the LVMPD locate Charles Pagoaga who has been missing since last night. If you have any info, please call the Missing Persons Section at 702 828-2907 or 311. pic.twitter.com/ZfEhMK0Ezg— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 25, 2020
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue pajama pants with tiny dinosaurs.
Anyone with information on Pagoaga's whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-2907 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
