LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're looking for information on a deadly crash from June 7.
Police said about 9:43 p.m., dispatch was called about a man who was hit by a black Volvo sedan on the 200 block of Newport Mission Lane, near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. 95.
The man was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office later identified him as 36-year-old Tramaine Anthony Porter, and his cause and manner of death were still pending.
The crash was originally reported by police as a homicide investigation, which would have been the third such investigation that night.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or has information to reach out. They are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
