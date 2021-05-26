LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are accused of trying to rob a pregnant female.
According to a news release, on May 16 at approximately 12:42 a.m., the pregnant woman was parked in her vehicle in an alley near her residence in the 2500 block of Teddy Drive.
Police said that as the woman was exiting her vehicle, she was approached by two unidentified males armed with handguns. The suspects attempted to rob her but were scared off after she screamed for help, according to the release.
On May 16, a pregnant female parked her vehicle in an alley near her residence at Sahara/Teddy Dr. As she exited, two unidentified males armed with handguns attempted to rob her but were scared off after she screamed for help. Anyone with any info is urged to 702-828-2639. pic.twitter.com/hwjQzW6RZE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 26, 2021
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command by phone at (702) 828-2639 or by email at T8375M@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppers.com.
(1) comment
These two guys are just misunderstood 13 percenters trying to payoff their college loans!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.