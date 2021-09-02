LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they believe committed several burglaries in the west valley.
According to police, the suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early twenties with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Durrett at 702-828-9400 or by email T8577D@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
