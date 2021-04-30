LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a sexual assault and robbery and need help identifying an alleged suspect.
According to police, on Tuesday, April 27, a woman was approached near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive just after 12:30 a.m. by an unknown man. The man robbed and sexually assaulted the woman, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man approximately 30-years-old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 220 to 240 pounds. He is also bald and cleanly shaven, police added.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
