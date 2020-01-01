LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help in identifying a kidnapping suspect and victim captured on home surveillance video.
Officers responded to a home near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 where a resident captured an in-progress kidnapping on their home surveillance system, according to a media release.
When police viewed the video, they saw a woman running from a white sedan. The video showed the woman running to a house and screaming for help. As the woman was banging on the house's front door, a man runs and begins beating on the woman before dragging her into the vehicle.
According to police, the woman is approximately 20-30 years old with dark hair, wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long sleeve shirt and dark boots.
The suspect is described as an African American man around 20-30 years old with short black hair, wearing a white shirt with dark colored horizontal stripes, dark colored pants and brown dress shoes.
The suspect's car is described as a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof and unknown plates.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at (702) 828-3111. To can remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
The full video can be seen by clicking here. Warning: The video contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
