LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find an elderly woman reported missing on Monday.
Mary Redman, 75, was last seen about 9 a.m. on December 14. A specific location was not provided. She was last seen driving a 2017 red Buick Encore with the Nevada license plate 796C27.
Police said Redman may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She's described as 5'5" tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
