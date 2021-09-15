LAPD crime tape

Police crime scene tape is stretched across a street in South Central Los Angles on Monday, Dec. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

 Nick Ut

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents across the valley continue to share their concerns about street racers and drifters.

To report any racers or drifters, contact LVMPD Traffic Bureau at (702) 828-8103 or (702) 828-3535.

Officers will follow up on any reports sent in. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.