LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers arrested teens in a kidnapping, battery and assault case from early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, to investigate reports of gunshots and two SUV's recklessly driving.
When officers arrived, an injured woman in the parking lot told them she had been kidnapped and beaten by another woman and three men, according to police. She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with cuts to her eye and nose.
Police were later able to identify the four suspects as 18-year-old Samya Bailey, 19-year-old Shamar Beard, 19-year-old Willie Lomas and 18-year-old Kyle Elkins-Beach. All four were arrested later in the day, according to police.
Detectives determined Bailey went to a hotel room with the victim near the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Beard later arrived to the hotel room with a gun and robbed the woman, police said. Bailey and Beard forced the victim into a black Jeep SUV where Elkins-Beach and Lomas were waiting, according to police.
The suspects drove the victim to her motel room in another area and took more of her property, police said. She was forced to contact her boyfriend "in an attempt to extort more money," according to police.
Her boyfriend tracked her cell phone through an application, drove to the area and spotted the suspects' vehicle in the 2700 block of Rainbow Boulevard. He followed the suspects into an apartment complex, where the woman was able to escape the vehicle after being beaten.
The four suspects face charges of kidnapping first degree, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said.
(1) comment
They will be out soon enough to continue their violent crimes on others.
