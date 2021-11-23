LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide east of the Strip on Tuesday evening.
The deadly shooting was reported about 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the alley between Hazelwood Street and Royal Crest Street, near University Center Drive and Twain Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead on scene. He was later identified as Christopher Masters.
According to his arrest report, Jeremiya Hines, 18, faces an open murder charge in this incident.
A witness said earlier in the day, they were hanging out with the victim and another man in a nearby shed. They allege Hines and a second suspect arrived and demanded money. Masters gave them $800 and they ran off.
The witness said Masters had won thousands at a nearby bar the night before and had been talking about it in the neighborhood. Later on, one of the friends spotted Hines and the second suspect.
Masters went out to confront them, but both suspects demanded more money. Then, police say Hines started shooting, striking the victim.
Las Vegas police later confirmed Masters won $4,000 at BJ's Bar.
Hines was identified by multiple witnesses but denied involvement and did not provide additional details while in custody.
Hines is expected in court again on Nov. 24.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
