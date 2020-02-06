LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that happened at the Venetian Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Donavan Fox, 27, was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of burglary, sexual assault, open and gross lewdness, indecent exposure and capturing and displaying an image of private areas, Las Vegas police said in a release Thursday.
Detectives used facial recognition and additional evidence to identify Fox within 24 hours of the incident, according to the release.
According to police, there was no indication of additional victims.
