LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault case in a Strip hotel property and a separate robbery that took place in early December.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested 23-year-old Darrell Wallace on Dec. 18 in connection to a case that took place in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, which is near Caesars Palace.
Detectives believe Wallace was involved in a robbery that took place Dec. 10 at the same property.
Detectives in both cases believe there may be additional victims of Wallace who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim of Wallace or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
