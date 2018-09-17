LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man for a sexual assault reported north of the Strip on Aug. 26.
According to police, Cesar Jimenez, 55, was arrested on Sept. 11 after a Metro patrol car conducted a vehicle stop near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue at 3:17 a.m. on Sept. 10. Jimenez was held during the traffic stop while detectives responded and followed up on the information.
According to detectives, Jimenez matched the given description of the suspect and he was arrested the next day.
Jimenez was booked in Clark County Detention Center and faces three counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery to commit sexual assault, police said.
On Aug. 26 at around 4 a.m., a woman was walking near the intersection of South Casino Center Drive and East Oakey Boulevard when Jimenez pulled up next to her, police said. Jimenez rolled down the window and said something to the woman, but she didn't hear him.
According to police, the woman approached Jimenez's car and saw he was holding a handgun. Jimenez then ordered the woman to get into the car. He drove around the area and eventually stopped in a neighborhood near West Oakey Boulevard and Ivanhoe Way.
Jimenez sexually assaulted the victim inside the vehicle at gunpoint, police said. He then punched the woman before shoving her out of the car. She ran to a nearby Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and reported what happened.
A similar incident was reported in May 2018.
Anyone with any additional information, or believes they may have been a victim of Jimenez, is urged to contact Metros' Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
