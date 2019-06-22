LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a suspect in Thursday's Bunker Park sex assault case.
On Saturday night, police identified Ortez Winfrey, 59, as their suspect. According to a press release, police said he was arrested without incident near Alta Drive and Cimmaron Road.
He was being held on $40,000 bail.
On June 20, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to Bunker Park located at Tenaya Way and Alexander Road for a reported sexual assault.
Police said a woman went to the park for a jog. While running, the woman noticed a man holding a drill and wearing construction clothing. When the woman went to her car, the man pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a box cutter, then sexually assaulted her, according to police.
The woman described the man as an older black male adult, 6’02’’, thin build, bushy grey or salt and pepper beard and a gap between his front teeth. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a tan fisherman hat, charcoal grey long sleeve shirt, green cargo pants and a yellow reflective construction vest.
Winfrey was booked into Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault, kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault and robbery.
Anyone with additional information in this case was urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers.
Metro, show his mugshot!
