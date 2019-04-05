LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took a man into custody Friday who they believe attempted to sexually assault a woman inside a business Thursday.
Police said Armando Mejia, 46, was suspected of attempting to assault a woman at a business on the 6100 block of W. Tropicana Rd.
Police said a woman was working by herself at the business when Mejia entered and asked to use the restroom. Mejia went the bathroom, removed his shirt and came back to the front of the business, according to police.
Mejia grabbed the woman and dragged her to the bathroom where he attempted to sexually assault her, according to police.
The woman fought with Mejia before Mejia punched the woman in the face and left the business on foot, according to police.
Mejia has a distinct tattoo on his left chest bearing the name "Carlene."
Anyone with information on the crime or Mejia's whereabouts should contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
