LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said they arrested a man who robbed multiple businesses on Spring Mountain Road near the I-15 Tuesday.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man came into the store on the 3000 block of Spring Mountain Road, pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee at the register, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
After taking the money, he ran off. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested a man named John Ray in connection with the robberies. He faces multiple robbery charges.
