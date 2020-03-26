LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a 2008 cold case murder.
On December 12, 2008 units responded to the 5800 block of West Harmon Avenue on a suspicious death investigation. The victim, later identified as Richard Cline by the Clark County Coroner's Office, was involved in a struggle prior to his death and suffered neck compression and blunt force trauma, police said in a release Thursday.
DNA evidence was later resubmitted by police for additional testing after leads went cold, the release stated.
On November 12, 2019, investigators were were notified of a potential suspect. Detectives identified Quincy Cook, 44, as the suspect.
Cook was previously booked into the Clark County Detention on unrelated crimes. He was rebooked for one count of open murder in the 2008 case.
