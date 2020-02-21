LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in connection to a suspicious package investigation in the central valley.
Police were called to the area of Decatur and Oakey after a relative to the suspect called for help.
Officers learned that suspicious items were possibly in a storage container at U-haul business.
After hours of investigating, it was determined that there was no threat to the public.
A suspect was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The suspect faces possession and manufacturing of explosive devices.
The surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution while police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.