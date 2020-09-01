LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they had a suspect in custody on Tuesday night after a kidnapping investigation led to a car chase.
Police responded about 5:24 p.m. on September 1 to 3955 Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, for a possible kidnapping investigation.
Police said the original call described the man breaking the window of a residence and battering a woman, then forcing her into a vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle close by and pursued it when it drove off. The chase ended at I-15 and Blue Diamond.
The suspect and the victim were both taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Boxler said the southbound on-ramp from Blue Diamond is closed while detectives respond and conduct the investigation.
