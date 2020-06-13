LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A protest against police brutality on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night turned tense after the crowd was given orders to disperse.
Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip was temporarily affected as demonstrators blocked lanes of the boulevard. Prior to that, hundreds had gathered near the Bellagio with signage supporting Black Lives Matter, chanting and dancing.
By 8 p.m. on June 13, the protest had shrunk in size from a few hundred, and had moved to Russell Road near Frank Sinatra Drive. The protesters originally planned to march to the Las Vegas sign, but were moved off-Strip by police.
Several arrests were made after an order to disperse, however it was unclear how many people were arrested.
The Las Vegas National Lawyers Guild Chapter tweeted on Saturday night six of their legal observers were arrested in the protest.
"Two remain in custody. Legal Observers are volunteer attorneys, law students, and legal workers who are neutral observers, not demonstrators," they wrote.
This is unacceptable, @LVMPD. If the legal observers are still in custody, release them immediately. And don’t do it again. https://t.co/UjC2SYKELF— Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) June 14, 2020
Legal observers should never be arrested for doing their jobs at protests.Journalists should never be arrested for doing their jobs at protests.Peaceful Nevadans who want to end systemic racism and police violence should never be arrested for doing their jobs at protests.— ACLU of Nevada (@ACLUNV) June 14, 2020
By 8:30 p.m., only about two or three dozen protesters remained near Polaris Avenue and were leaving the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
