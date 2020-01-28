LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a sexual assault suspect who evaded police after a barricade on Monday morning.
Ryan Lorraine, 54, fled the scene after several hours barricaded in a central valley home. In a tweet, police said he was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday night.
Lorraine was taken into custody without incident near Summerlin Parkway and Rampart Boulevard, police said. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene about 2 a.m. on Jan. 27 on the 700 block of Langtry Drive, near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. The original call was to report a sexual assault.
About nine hours later, police said the residence was cleared and no suspect was taken into custody.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(2) comments
Pork chops going to trim down when captured! Don’t think they have the greatest food & don’t imagine those cots are to plush!
So there's an armed and dangerous rapist on the loose who successfully evaded SWAT, et al, The story doesn't say if barricade was in suspect's home, or victim's, or someone else's altogether. How do police know exactly who this is? Please clarify, and thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.