LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a sexual assault suspect and are seeking additional victims.
According to police, Arnold jean, 53, was taken into custody on May 26 for multiple counts of sexual assault. Jean was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on those charges.
Investigators suspect Jean assaulted several victims and believe more still need to come forward.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Jean or has information about this case is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.