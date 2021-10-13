LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a local woman on murder and child abuse charges in the death of the woman's 2-month-old boy in September 2020.
Police arrested 27-year-old Tattiyona Wilson on Oct. 5 after an investigation of her child's death. The 2-month-old was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Sept. 27, 2020.
According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report, detectives interviewed Wilson and the child's father on the day their child died. Wilson told detectives she was watching a football game around 10 a.m., had fed the child formula at halftime, then put the child in a crib to sleep, and fell asleep herself. Wilson initially told detectives she awoke when she heard her oldest son calling from the hallway, the report said.
Wilson said when she woke, she checked and found that the child was "limp" and warm, and woke her husband telling him to call 911, according to the report. Wilson added that she had placed the child face up in the crib to sleep, with a flat blanket on the mattress and no other objects in the crib.
The 2-month-old's father initially told police that he called 911 from Wilson's phone when she woke him and told him the child was not breathing, the report said.
According to the report, an autopsy on Sept. 28, 2020 revealed skull fractures that had occurred in the previous 72 hours. The coroner also advised detectives that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and abuse, the report said.
In a follow-up interview, Wilson told police she was the primary caregiver for all children in her household, and she believed she had postpartum depression based on symptoms she had searched in Google. She added that she and the father of the 2-month-old were the only caregivers in the past few days, no other visitors had been with the boy, and the boy had not been sick or fussy, so she had no idea what would cause the death, the report said.
During a polygraph test on Oct. 2, 2020, police said Wilson changed her initial story saying that the child was not in the crib when she woke. According to the report, she told police she heard the child crying in her children's room, and found her older child standing on top of the 2-month-old.
When asked in a follow-up interview why she changed her story, Wilson told police she was nervous and might have mixed up her story with something that had happened earlier that morning. She said she awoke around 1 a.m. to find the boy not in the crib, and the older child "standing over" the 2-month-old in the other room. She told police she saw no signs that the baby had been dropped or injured, but that the older child could have dropped the baby and caused the skull fractures, the report said.
The father passed a polygraph test on Oct. 2, 2020, according to the report.
In an interview after the polygraph tests, the father of the boy also changed his initial story, saying he woke and heard the boy in the kids' room crying, then woke Wilson and they both found the baby lying on his back with one of the children standing over the baby, the report said.
He told police he dropped the baby on the headboard of the bed when he tried to pick him up, but that the baby appeared "normal" and had no visible injuries afterward. According to the report, the father told police that he could not recall the date this incident happened, but that it occurred the same week the baby died.
When asked why he changed his story, the father told detectives he was trying to protect his son and feared that Child Protective Services would take all of his children. He told police that after Wilson informed him she failed the polygraph test, he began to consider she might have hurt the child while he was at work.
Detectives on June 19 received a final coroner's report which ruled that the 2-month-old had died from blunt force injuries in a homicide.
Wilson was arrested on Oct. 5 on charges of murder and child abuse. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.
