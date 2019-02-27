LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested six men accused of burglarizing several tourists' cars in the Chinatown area, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police "became aware" of many unreported crimes in the Spring Valley area and implemented programs to educate the community on the importance of reporting crime, Metro said. As a result, more crimes were reported in Chinatown, which lead officers to identify suspects in these car burglaries.
Three suspects: Tyrone Brown, Milton Wallace and Marvin Brown are from Las Vegas, police said. Three others, Mack Woodfox, Luka Beita and Nicolas West live in Oakland, California.
Police said these groups appeared to be working independently of each other.
Police recommended people lock their cars, take their keys and hide valuables to prevent auto burglaries.
