LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a man with a fake handgun after "challenging" the sheriff and a captain near the UNLV campus Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Captain James LaRochelle were "assessing the homeless issue" near the wash at Swenson Street and Flamingo Road Wednesday at around 12:35 p.m.
Lombardo and LaRochelle were in an unmarked car and weren't in uniform. Police said as they parked, a man, later identified as 28-year-old Curtis Slack, came toward them "in a challenging attitude" and demanded to know what they were doing there.
According to police, Slack's arms were by his side, and it looked like he had a handgun tucked into his waist band. He was detained and marked "patrol units" responded to the area.
Slack had an outstanding warrant and was arrested and booked into jail. Police said his "weapon" was a "replica handgun." No other charges were filed.
