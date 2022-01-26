LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a man suspected in multiple armed robberies across the valley.
Police arrested 38-year-old George S. Perez on Tuesday night. They allege Perez committed robberies at shoe, discount fashion and video game stores.
Detectives were able to track him "after his final crime" near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway. The robberies happened on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25.
Perez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, buying or selling stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He's expected in court on Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.