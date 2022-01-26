Las Vegas police said they arrested a man suspected in multiple armed robberies across the valley.

Police arrested 38-year-old George S. Perez on Tuesday night. They allege Perez committed robberies at shoe, discount fashion and video game stores.

Detectives were able to track him "after his final crime" near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway. The robberies happened on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25.

Perez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, buying or selling stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

He's expected in court on Jan. 31.

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected in multiple robberies in the valley. (Video credit: LVMPD)

