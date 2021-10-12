LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man last month in a stash house bust earlier this year.
Florence Cruz-Ochoa, 35, was arrested on Sept. 29 and faces multiple drug trafficking charges.
According to his arrest report, the investigation into large amounts of drugs being moved in the Las Vegas Valley began in April, but he became the focus while operating "as a cell head on behalf of the organization," police wrote.
Investigators said he was using his red Honda Civic to move drugs to buyers, and used his residence as a stash house. In May, authorities searched the house near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard, finding about 30 pounds of methamphetamine.
Cruz-Ochoa left town when he learned of the investigation, police said, and fled to stay with family. In late July, they say he returned to the valley and allegedly resumed selling.
Police found and arrested Cruz on Sept. 29. Police said at the time of his arrest, they found about eight pounds of heroin in his car.
Cruz-Ochoa is expected in court again on Oct. 19.
