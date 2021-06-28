LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the east valley on May 20.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested Johnathan Jones on June 8 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
On May 20 around 6:32 p.m., police received a call of several shots fired in an alley at 3411 Center Drive near east Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street. Officers found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 32-year-old James Bartlett. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a homicide.
According to a criminal complaint, the coroner also found a bullet lodged in Bartlett's left leg and determined that he had been shot several days prior to the homicide.
Officers interviewed a witness who said she had been dating Bartlett for more than a year and had been standing next to him during the incident. The witness said she observed a car stop near the victim, and then an unknown male got out, pointed a firearm and shot the victim twice. She added that several days prior to the fatal shooting, Bartlett had "gotten in an altercation" with the same man, and the man had shot Bartlett in the leg.
Police received a tip that identified the suspect as 36-year-old Johnathan Jones. A record search revealed that Jones matched the witness' physical description of the suspect, and that he was a documented Blood gang member on parole, according to the complaint.
A "confidential source" told police that the suspect had previously shot Bartlett in the leg on May 17 because the suspect was mad at Bartlett for "disrespecting him." The source also provided details of Jones' phone calls on May 20 leading up to the shooting.
Based on records obtained on June 1, police say Jones made phone calls on May 20 that match the time and location of the fatal shooting. Surveillance footage of the license plate on the vehicle used during the shooting also led detectives to a residence where Jones was found.
Jones was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on June 8 on the charge of murder with a deadly weapon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15 in Justice Court.
