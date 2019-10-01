LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a suspect in a July shooting death.

Marquis Lavont, 35, was arrested on September 30, police said. He was caught by the Criminal Apprehension Team at a home on the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Man shot, killed east of Las Vegas is identified by coroner Police said one person died in a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night.

Police said they responded to a shooting on July 8 to the Emerald Suites near the 3600 block of Paradise Road just before 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found 28-year-old Rayvon Garon Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later that night at UMC.

Lavont was being held at Clark County Detention Center where he faces a murder charge.