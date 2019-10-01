Marquis Lavont

Marquis Lavont (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a suspect in a July shooting death.

Marquis Lavont, 35, was arrested on September 30, police said. He was caught by the Criminal Apprehension Team at a home on the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said they responded to a shooting on July 8 to the Emerald Suites near the 3600 block of Paradise Road just before 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found 28-year-old Rayvon Garon Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later that night at UMC.

Lavont was being held at Clark County Detention Center where he faces a murder charge. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.