LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to several ATM and vending machine theft around the valley.
According to police, Scott West, 42 was taken into custody for allegedly stealing ATM and vending machines to pay for his bills.
Police matched West's phone to multiple burglary locations, and matched descriptions from surveillance footage.
Police said West targeted several locations including a car rental store in late October 2021 and two body spa locations in early November 2021.
In several of the thefts, West used a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and wore a bright yellow shirt over a bright orange hoodie. The outfit was compared to what construction workers would wear.
West attempted to steal an ATM machine from a car rental store, however the owner was alerted on his phone. Despite breaking a window, West left the ATM behind, police said.
In an interview with police, West said he was laid off from work and wasn't receiving unemployment. West said he used the stolen cash to pay for his bills.
Police said West would cut into the ATMs, steal the money and then put the ATMs in the dumpster.
