LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of a homicide.
Police say the homicide victim was found on May 31, 2020 in a dirt lot near the intersection of Searles and 23rd Street.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined the victim was stabbed to death. LVMPD Homicide Detectives identified Mauricio Jesus Milla, 49, as the suspect. Milla was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Detectives have not found video of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-3855555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
