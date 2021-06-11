LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at a gas station parking lot in late March.
About 3:37 a.m. on March 22, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 400 block of South Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive to a report of a man shot. Police found a man laying near a fuel pump suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
According to an investigation, the victim was fueling up his vehicle prior to the shooting. He went inside the nearby gas station to buy a few items before returning to his car.
"While walking through the parking lot, he was confronted by another male and shot," police said in a release.
Police arrested Roderick Lee, 34, on June 10 in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.