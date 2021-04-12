LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a woman's death on Friday.
On April 9 around 6 a.m., Las Vegas police were contacted by University Medical Center saying that a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have arrested Kevin Osborne, 30, as the suspect in her death. He has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
