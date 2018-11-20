LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who made bomb threats in the central valley on Monday.
Christopher Robinson, 63, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center following a suspicious package investigation at a bus stop.
Officers shut down northbound and southbound lanes on Eastern Avenue, at the Flamingo Road intersection at 10:32 a.m.
Traffic was re-routed as a result. At 12:47 p.m. Metro Police said the situation had been resolved. Traffic lanes were reopened.
Robinson is schedule to appear in court for a 72-hour hearing on Nov. 21 at 7:30 a.m.
