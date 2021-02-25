LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a string of robberies in the valley.
According to police, Geovani Baltadano was been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 24 for multiple counts of Robbery and other related crimes.
Police say Baltadano was charged with 11 separate commercial robbery events.
