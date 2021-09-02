LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a nurse at a local hospital was arrested after he was accused of sex crimes.
According to the release, Ricardo Mederos, 31, worked as a charge nurse at a hospital in the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway.
Sunrise Hospital provided the below statement:
The safety of our patients is always our top priority at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. We have taken immediate steps to support and protect our patient, and the employee has been suspended pending the results of the investigation. When made aware of the alleged incident, we immediately notified law enforcement and we are assisting with their investigation.
LVMPD says that Mederos was arrested on multiple counts of Open or Gross Lewdness and Sexually Motivated Coercion with Force. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim of Mederos is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
