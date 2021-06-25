LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard, police said.
Las Vegas police responded to an apartment complex in that area where they discovered a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument. A Hispanic male juvenile has been identified as a suspect, police said.
He was contacted by authorities in a nearby apartment and arrested for one count of Open Murder.
The identity of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.